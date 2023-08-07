The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinal match saw Nigeria suffering a heartbreak as their bid to become the first African nation to win a knockout match in the grand tournament’s history ended when England knocked them out in the round of 16 game by winning 4-2 on penalties in the extra time. Despite the Lionesses’ win, the talking point of the match was when England’s key player, Lauren James was shown a red card and subsequently sent off for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie. In a photo that went viral, shows the England player stamping on the Nigeria footballer.

Lauren James Sent Off

Lauren James is sent off after stamping on Michelle Alozie 😬 pic.twitter.com/GstZPvBKea — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 7, 2023

