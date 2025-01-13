Defending FA Cup champions Manchester United entered the game as an underdog against in-form Arsenal FC side. But Ruben Amorim’s tactics and substitutions worked out well as the Red Devils defeated Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup 2024-25 third-round match. Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock for the visitors while Gunners’ defender Gabriel leveled the score. Arsenal missed plenty of chances including a penalty in the regular time forcing an extra time and later penalty shoot-out to settle the result. All Manchester United stars converted from the spot while Kai Havertz’s miss cost Arsenal the match. Watch the match highlights below. Gabriel Jesus Carried Off on Stretcher During Arsenal vs Manchester United Match in FA Cup 2024–25.

Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 Highlights

