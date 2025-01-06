Dani Olmo’s situation at the FC Barcelona headlined the recent transfer news. FC Barcelona tried till the last minute to register Dani Olmo to the La Liga, but after failing to do so, the Spanish star is a free agent right now. Yet Barca is obliged to pay the salaries and transfer fee. But Dani Olmo can still play at the highest level as the Italian side, AC Milan offered a loan deal for the player. Dani Olmo expressed desire to stay at Barcelona. La Liga Blocks Barcelona from Registering Dani Olmo for Remainder of 2024–25 Season

AC Milan Offer Loan Deal to FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo

🚨🚨| JUST IN: AC Milan have offered a 6-month deal to sign Dani Olmo, with a private agreement with Barcelona for him to return to the club in the summer. Olmo wants to stay at Barça, but this is the ‘worst case scenario.’ @CorSport 🇪🇸👀 pic.twitter.com/jdbuN3436V — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 5, 2025

