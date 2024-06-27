The Portugal National Football Team was left stunned after the Georgia National Football Team beat them 2-0 in their last group stage match in UEFA Euro 2024. Portugal looked out of touch and a lot of important first-team players were benched for the match. A chance was given to the youngsters but they couldn't quite deliver it on the big stage. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck early in the 2nd minute of the game. Georges Mikautadze converted a spot kick in the 57th minute to give Georgia a 2-0 lead. Georgia defended well and restricted Cristiano Ronaldo and the team from scoring. UEFA Euro 2024: England Football Team Head Coach Gareth Southgate Targeted After 0–0 Draw Against Slovenia.

Georgia 2–0 Portugal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)