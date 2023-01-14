In a potential title decider, Al-Shabab will face Al-Nassr. The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The game will be held on January 14, 2023 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 has been acquired by the Saudi Sports Company (SSC). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match because of the absence of the channel. Fans in India however, can watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid. Fans keen on following action in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match can do so the Shahid official website but they will be able to do so at the cost of a subscription fee.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day, @AlNassrFC 🆚 @AlShababSaudiFC ⏱ 08:30 pm. 🏆 @SPL 🏟 Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium 🗓 Sat, 14 Jan Let's keep the winning streak 💪💛 pic.twitter.com/Jpl56Ke8wF — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 14, 2023

