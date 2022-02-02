Brazil would take on Paraguay in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL encounter on Wednesday. The match, starting at 6:00 am IST would be played at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Minas Gerais. Unfortunately, fans in India would neither be able to have live telecast of this game nor live stream the match. However, they can follow the teams' social media pages for updates about the game.

DIA DE BRASIL EM CAMPO! #SeleçãoBrasileira vai encarar o Paraguai no Mineirão. Vamos pra cima! 🇧🇷 x 🇵🇾 🗓️ - 01/02 🕗 - 21h30 🏟️ - Mineirão Foto: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/jPWOT7RNZj — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)