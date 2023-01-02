Brentford will take on Liverpool in a Premier League 2022-23 match on Tuesday, January 2. The match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium, London. The match is scheduled to start at 11.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool are confidently coming out of a win and are expected to bag all three points. They have a big opportunity to enter the competition for the Top 4. Star Sports network have acquired the rights to live telecast and stream Premier League matches in India. For live streaming, fans can refer to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but it will come at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Message For Al-Nassr Fans On His Way to Join the Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

Brentford vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

With just a difference of 5 points between them, will #Brentford manage to snaffle up a crucial win at home against #Liverpool? Tune in, tonight 11 PM, on📺 Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/yhL3IHWSXd — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 2, 2023

