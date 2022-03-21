Indian Super League Golden Glove winner Prabhsukhan Gill, forward VP Suhair were among the ISL stars who were picked for the national squad for the friendly matches against Bahrain and Belarus. Also, as earlier reported, Sunil Chhetri has not been named since he is ruled out with an injury.

Check out the 25-member squad here:

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 A squad of 2️⃣5️⃣ #BlueTigers 🐯 will represent India 🇮🇳 in the International Friendlies against Belarus 🇧🇾 & Bahrain 🇧🇭 🤩#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/08InqVnjGn — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 21, 2022

