Verona (Italy), Dec 21 (AP) Tijjani Reijnders got the only goal and Milan got a much-needed three points in a 1-0 win away at lowly Verona in Serie A.

The Dutch striker finished superbly after a Youssouf Fofana pass opened the Verona defense early in the second half on Friday.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 20: Solo Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0 Beat LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews; Jimmy Uso Gets Revenge Over Drew McIntyre, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

The win was Milan's eighth consecutive league win against Verona and got it back to winning ways after losing to Atalanta and drawing with Genova.

It should ease some pressure on under-fire coach Paulo Fonseca. His side was up to seventh place in Serie A.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs CFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Verona sat a point above the relegation zone. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)