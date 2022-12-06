Lionel Messi shared an adorable snap with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo ahead of Argentina's quarterfinal match against the Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, the star forward shared a picture of him and Roccuzzo spending quality time together as he wrote, "Te amo", which translates to, "I love you," in English. Messi has been in good form in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far, with three goals from four matches. Lionel Messi’s Son Mateo Throws Chewing Gum at Fans During Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 Last 16 Clash (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi's Picture with Wife Antonela Roccuzzo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)