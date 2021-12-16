Manchester United’s fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend has been postponed by the Premier League due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the club, leaving them unable to field a team.

Manchester United’s fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend has been postponed by the #PL Board today It is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible Full statement: https://t.co/47IkXOXx8T pic.twitter.com/C9MDuiYaHU — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)