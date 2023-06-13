Al-Ittihad are reportedly close to signing N’Golo Kante` from Chelsea within the next 24 hours. An agreement has been reached between the two clubs last week with the medical tests done and only the signature of the footballer or his agent is left pending. The deal is set to be completed with the final rounds of talks today. Neymar Transfer News: Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Reportedly Keen on Signing Brazil Star After Missing Out on Lionel Messi.

Al-Ittihad Close to Signing N'Golo Kante

