Manchester City suffered a sixth consecutive defeat across all competitions when they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League 2024-25. Lately it has been a struggle for Manchester City to secure a solitary win and things keep getting difficult for Pep Guardiola and his men. As the Liverpool fans taunted Pep with the chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning", Pep replied with a hand gesture where he showed six fingers depicting the six Premier League titles he won with Manchester City. Fiorentina Player Edoardo Bove Collapses During Serie A 2024-25 Match Against Inter Milan, Italian Footballer Taken to Hospital in Ambulance (Watch Video).

Pep Guardiola's Response to Liverpool Fans

Liverpool fans chant "you're getting sacked in the morning" to Pep Guardiola 🎶 Pep responds with six fingers, one for each Premier League title 😏#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/T4UUmuaNax — Premier League (@premierleague) December 1, 2024

Pep Guardiola Responds to Provocative Comments From Liverpool Fans

