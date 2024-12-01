In a very unfortunate development, Italian footballer Edoardo Bove was spotted collapsing on the pitch during the Serie A 2024-25 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina. The players were visibly in tears as the footballer was taken away from the stadium to the hospital by an Ambulance. The match was suspended on the 15th minute and players went back to the dressing room. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr .

Fiorentina Player Edoardo Bove Collapses During Serie A 2024-25 Match Against Inter Milan

Fiorentina’s match vs. Inter was suspended after Edoardo Bove collapsed in the 15th minute. Players and the referees are in tears. Bove has been taken away in an ambulance. Both teams have gone back to the dressing rooms. Forza Edoardo ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/mGnkwuZyAn — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) December 1, 2024

Edoardo Bove Taken Away in Ambulance

🚨 Edoardo Bove collapsed during the game vs Inter. Visibly choking and holding his throat, the match is currently suspended and there is big concern. Players are in tears and staffs of both teams in tears. Prayers for Edoardo Bove. pic.twitter.com/AcHhk6eyn4 — Jasper Lee (The Great) (@jasperleegram) December 1, 2024

