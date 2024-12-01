In a very unfortunate development, Italian footballer Edoardo Bove was spotted collapsing on the pitch during the Serie A 2024-25 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina. The players were visibly in tears as the footballer was taken away from the stadium to the hospital by an Ambulance. The match was suspended on the 15th minute and players went back to the dressing room. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr .

Fiorentina Player Edoardo Bove Collapses During Serie A 2024-25 Match Against Inter Milan

Edoardo Bove Taken Away in Ambulance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)