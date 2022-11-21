Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill became the first goalkeeper to have the most number of clean sheets (9) in the history of the Indian Super League club. He has added two clean sheets to his name in the 2022-23 ISL season. With 7 clean sheets from 20 matches, he has ended up becoming the golden glove winner of the last ISL season.

