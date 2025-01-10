Real Madrid will now face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final. It is going to be an El Clasico for the Supercopa de Espana silverware. Both teams seemed pretty even till the first half. Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute to put Real Madrid in front. Mallorca's Martin Valjent scored an own goal and doubled the lead for Real Madrid. Rodrygo made it 3-0 after scoring during the dying moments of the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 semi-final match. Los Blancos maintained a clean sheet as well. Athletic Club 0–2 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final: Lamine Yamal, Gavi Score As Blaugrana Ease Past Los Leones To Seal Supercopa de Espana Final Berth (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Result of Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 semi-final

