It did not look easy for Barcelona before the match. But Barcelona overcame their average form to edge past Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 semi-final to seal a berth in the final. Gavi opened the scoring early by putting Barcelona ahead in the 17th minute. In the second half, Lamine Yamal doubled the lead, putting Barcelona in a complete advantage. Despite their decent attacking rate, Athletic Club could not go past Barca's defence. Hansi Flick will be proud of his team and look to continue their winning form. Lamine Yamal Confirms Long-Term Commitment to Blaugrana, Says ‘Barcelona Is the Club of My Life’.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Result of Supercopa de Espana Semi-Final

🔥 FULL TIME! 🔥 SEE YOU IN THE FINAL! pic.twitter.com/wbeJKGWgSv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2025

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Highlights

🍿 HIGHLIGHTS 🍿 Barça gets the job done as Gavi and Lamine Yamal put Athletic Club to the sword pic.twitter.com/Qux3F3IzZ7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2025

