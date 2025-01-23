Real Madrid came into their element against RB Salzburg in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The defending champions thrashed their opponents 5-1 at Santiago Bernabeu and have guaranteed a place in the playoffs. For Madrid, Rodrygo opened the scoring, hitting two goals quickly and heading into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Kylian Mbappe started the second half with a goal for Madrid, and soon Vinicius Junior joined in the party, hitting the back of the net twice and reaching his 100 goals for the club. Mads Bidstrup did find a consolation goal for RB Salzburg in the 85th minute. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Arne Slot Praises Referee After Barcelona’s Fightback Against Benfica Despite It Costing Liverpool.

Real Madrid 5–1 RB Salzburg Score

