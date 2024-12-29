Indian football fans will be in treat with the legends of the game visiting the country in Match 2025. As per the news confirmed, Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup winning side including Ronaldinho, Kaka, Roberto Carlos, and Edmilson will be in action against the India legends. They will play an exhibition match against in Chennai. The aim of this iconic clash is to promote unity, inclusivity & the power of sports to inspire positive change. The match is part of the Football Plus Summit, a 2-day event on March 31st & April 1st, promoting football as a tool for social development & community building. With the Argentine side also coming to Kerala, Indian fans will be pleased with their South American counterparts also visiting the country. Barcelona Legends 2-2 Real Madrid Legends: Juan Pablo Sorin, Ronaldinho and Luis Figo Score in Entertaining Legends of El Clasico Clash (Watch Highlights).

Brazil vs India Legends Football Match

The 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil squad, led by Ronaldinho, Kaka & Rivaldo, will play an exhibition match against India Legends in Chennai! This iconic clash promotes unity, inclusivity & the power of sports to inspire positive change! The match is part of the Football Plus… pic.twitter.com/terlEWQeEc — All India Football (@AllIndiaFtbl) December 28, 2024

