They might have retired from the competitive tournaments, but Barcelona legends and Real Madrid legends showed some moves and finishing that even the current crop of players should follow. Barcelona’s Ronaldinho in particular was the magician on the ball providing constant threat and even scoring a brilliant free-kick goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead. Real Madrid battled back to earn a 2-2 draw but Barcelona then came out on top on penalties in Qatar. After an entertaining 80-minute match, Barcelona won 4-2 in the shootout to get one over on their big rivals. Watch the game highlights below. The next Legends of El Clasico fixture will take place on December 15 in Japan and Barca would welcome another midfield duo - Xavi and Andres Iniesta, who are expected to feature in the match. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Highlights

𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 💫 2️⃣ (4) Barça Legends 2️⃣ (2) Real Madid pic.twitter.com/MosyCXS8PD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 28, 2024

