SC East Bengal and head coach Jose Manuel Diaz have parted ways midway into the ISL 2021-22 season. Former Indian international Renedy Singh has named interim manager of the side.

See Club Statement:

𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons. Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/umt5MrJSDt — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 28, 2021

