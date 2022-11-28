Ghana held their nerve to clinch a sensational victory against South Korea in what turned out to be arguably one of the best matches in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. The African team had a 2-0 lead going into half-time with Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus on the scoresheet. But the game opened up dramatically when South Korea bounced back in style with a brace from Cho gue-sung after the break. Ghana, rattled after conceding two quick goals, then once again found the lead through Kudus in the 68th minute and they held on to their lead in nervous circumstances to clinch the win. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Cameroon 3–3 Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Indomitable Lions Pull Off Sensational Comeback To Share Points in Six-Goal Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

South Korea vs Ghana Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)