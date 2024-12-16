Tottenham Hotspur secured three essential points in the Premier League 2024-25 season after dominating Southampton. James Maddison, Soun Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski did not sit behind and took Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-0 advantage before 15 minutes of play. Pape Matar Sarr then made it 4-0 for Spurs away from home after scoring in the 25th minute. James Maddison completed his brace as Spurs were running riots over the Saints in the first half itself. The second half of the Southampton vs Tottenham saw no goals coming in. Chelsea 2–1 Brentford, Premier League 2024–25: Marc Cucurella, Nicolas Jackson Shine As Blues Acquire Easy Win Over the Bees at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton vs Tottenham Result

Spurs return to winning ways in STYLE 🔙#SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/xCtqh1Obj7 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 15, 2024

