Chelsea went on to grab another three points with an easy 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Chelsea are just a couple of points behind the table toppers Liverpool. Marc Cucurella broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute and put Chelsea in front. Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead in the 80th minute which helped the Blues put the Bees under pressure. As the Blues were looking to secure a clean sheet as well, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo came in to score a goal for the Bees. Marc Cucurella was sent off during the final moments after he received a red card. This was Chelsea's fifth Premier League win in a row. Manchester City 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo Score As Red Devils Secure Victory in Manchester Derby.

Chelsea vs Brentford Result

