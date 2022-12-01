Eight teams have made it to the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022 and as many places are vacant. We are now down to last two days of the group stage to determine the remaining teams. On December 01, Group F and E matches will take place. In Group F Belgium will face Croatia and then Canada will take on Morocco. Both these matches will take place at 08:30 pm IST. In Group E, Japan take on Spain and Costa Rica face Germany at 00:30 am IST.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches Live, December 01, Group F

