Manchester United continue to drop points under Ruben Amorim, and the current situation does not look good for the Red Devils. Both Wolves and Man United were evenly matched in the first 45 minutes. Matheus Cunha of Wolves broke the deadlock in the 58th minute and helped his team get in front. Another bad news for Manchester United is that Bruno Fernandes received a red card early for his actions in the second half. Man United's attack completely failed against Wolves and so did their defence. The Red Devils conceded their second goal in the dying moments after Hwang Hee-chan's strike. Premier League 2024-25: Jordan Pickford Denies Erling Haaland Penalty as Everton Hold Defending Champions Manchester City to 1-1 Draw.

Wolves vs Man United Result

