Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif had a forgettable performance against India in the SAFF Championship 2023 match. He produced a blunder in the early stages of the match, which enabled Sunil Chhetri to score easily and give India the lead this match. Hanif attempted to pass the ball to his teammate but ended up handing it to Chhetri, who was running towards him and the latter made no mistake in slotting the ball behind the net. The goal came at the 10th-minute mark, with India going on to win the match 4-0. Following this error, Indian fans likened him to Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal who has been infamous for his dropped catches. Sunil Chhetri Hat-Trick Video: Watch Indian Captain’s Three Goals During IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 Match.

'Ye Goalkeeper Akmal Family Ka Hai'

'What's This'

Nah what’s this 😂😂, Pakistan bro what https://t.co/cgJ3WNzlIX — nahjustifaz (@Ifaz_c) June 21, 2023

'Kamran Akmal Nikla'

Ye bhi KAMRAN AKMAL nikla...😂😂 https://t.co/BYfDNx3cSB — NoOne (@naman_sogani) June 21, 2023

'Seen This Before'

Gaddar Goalkeeper will now be the head coach of Pakistan Women’s football team, which will defeat Australia in the final, come on we’ve seen this before. https://t.co/htF8DQyK5z — देवन 🇮🇳 (@Devanparab) June 21, 2023

'Not Just Cricket'

So it’s not just cricket 😂😂 https://t.co/KIvChERKpJ — Harsh (@hsrahp) June 21, 2023

'Reminds Me of Cricket Team's Fielding'

Reminds me of their cricket team’s fielding 😂 https://t.co/EwB3atSLtg — Shraddha Sharma (@Silkytweetsx) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)