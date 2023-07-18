The tight clash between Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants saw a funny moment while it was raining during the match. With the rains forcing delay in the match, the tarp had to be brought on and it was during that time only that the funny moment was captured. One member of the Reds’ ground crew slipped at the Great American Ball Park while bringing on the tarp over the infield and got caught inside it as the rest of the members continued running along with him.

Ground Staff 'Disappears'

This grounds crew member was eaten by the tarp 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/G0m80IQHO2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 18, 2023

