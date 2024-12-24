Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997. Pakistani Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj have been competitors and rivals since their age group days. In 2024, Arshad Nadeem jumped ahead of defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as Nadeem won the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal ahead of Neeraj who had to settle for silver. The two share a very friendly relationship and as Neeraj celebrated his 27th birthday, Nadeem took to social media to extend greetings to him. Neeraj Chopra Birthday Special: Unforgettable Moments From Journey of India's Golden Boy As He Turns 27.

Arshad Nadeem Wishes Neeraj Chopra

Happy Birthday to my friend and fellow athlete @Neeraj_chopra1 Wishing you a year filled with happiness, success, better health and joy. May you have a wonderful life ahead! — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) December 24, 2024

