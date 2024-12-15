India clinch another title in Hockey as they clinch the Women's junior Asia Cup 2024 title beating China in the final. India were the defending champions but China's form in the competition posed a significant threat to them. India conceded first in the game but equalised through a goal from Kanika Siwach. Neither team were able to score the winner and India were able to win the game in the penalty shootout and also clinched the title. India Win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 With 1–0 Victory Over China, Clinch Third Overall Title (Watch Video Highlights).

India Women's Junior Hockey Team Wins Women's U-19 Asia Cup 2024

🌟 BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS 🌟 The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team reigns supreme once again! 🙌 In a nail-biting penalty shootout, the defending champions showed unmatched determination and nerves of steel to clinch the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 title💪🔥 This victory… pic.twitter.com/LMYuGmaD0q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 15, 2024

