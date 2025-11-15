Day 1 ended with the India national cricket team taking control of the ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 against the South Africa national cricket team, and they will be eager to build on their advantage when Day 2 resumes on November 15. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 Test series, and fans can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Sports. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but for that, a subscription will be needed. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah's Fifer Restricts South Africa to 159, India in Control.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

Indian batters are on the hunt for a big knock! 🤩 Which batters are #CheteshwarPujara and #AakashChopra backing? 💬#INDvSA 👉 DAY 2 | SAT, 15th NOV, 9 AM onwards! pic.twitter.com/J5XsKERHoY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

