The India men's team showcased another dominating performance in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match against the Peru men's team. Team India crushed Peru 70-38 to register their hattrick of wins in the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup match in New Delhi on Wednesday. With this victory, the Pratik Waikar-led India strengthened their position in the Group A standings. India is placed at the top of Group A's points table with 6 points from three matches. Talking about the match, Peru never looked in the contest as Team India took a big lead after the end of half-time. After the end of Turn 3, India swelled their lead to 70-16. After the end of turn 4, Peru added more points to their total but it was too late to make a comeback as they lost the match by a margin of 32 points. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Another Victory for Team India in Kho Kho World Cup 2025

