In the tragic update from the world of boxing, super bantamweight world champion Israel Vazquez passes away at the age of 46. Israel Vázquez is one of Mexico’s most celebrated boxers whose aggressive, crowd-pleasing style earned him the nickname Magnifico. The Mexico City native passed away after being diagnosed with cancer as he was recently diagnosed with stage four sarcoma. The World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news. Israel Vazquez held the IBF title from 2004 to 2005. Mike Tyson Recalls ‘Near Death’ Experience as He Shares ‘No Regret’ Post on ‘X’ After Losing Fight Against Jake Paul in Netflix’s Mega Boxing Event.

Three-Time World Champion Israel Vazquez Dies

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Israel Vázquez. The Mexican warrior bravely fought cancer but passed away just three weeks shy of his 47th birthday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, champ. pic.twitter.com/9r7P2WLbnU — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) December 3, 2024

