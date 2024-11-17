58-year-old Mike Tyson made his in-ring return after four years, which was his first competitive boxing match in nearly two decades. The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match was much hyped but failed to live up to the expectations as some fans criticised it as ‘boring’. Mike Tyson however cleared his views and explained the condition in his recent post shared on ‘X’. Thanking fans he wrote, “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.” His post also hints at possible retirement. Jake Paul Bows to Mike Tyson After Confirming Victory in Mega Boxing Bout (Watch Video).

Post Shared by Mike Tyson

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 16, 2024

