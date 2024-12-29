Haryana Steelers secured a comprehensive 32-23 win against the Patna Pirates in the grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 11) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Sunday, December 29. Haryana Steelers raider Shivam Patare displayed a stunning performance. The raider took nine points in the summit clash, which ensured the Haryana Steelers a dominating win in the grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League 11 edition. The three-time champions, the Patna Pirates, couldn't win their fourth title in the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League Legend Pardeep Narwal Opens Up Ahead of Mega Clash, Says ‘Junior Players Will Benefit Most From PKL Melbourne Raid.’

Haryana Steelers Are Champions of Pro Kabaddi League 2024

