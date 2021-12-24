Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar became fastest raider to 500 career points in Pro Kabaddi League history. Playing in his just 47th match, Naveen achieved the feat against U Mumba. Maninder Singh was the previous fastest having achieved the feat in 56 matches. Naveen also bagged his 23rd successive Super 10 as Dabang Delhi defeated U Mumbai 31-27.

