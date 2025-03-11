The Madhya Pradesh High Court in a plea claiming non-disclosure of information sought under the Right to Information Act within the stipulated time said that the Chief Information Officer had acted as an "agent" of the Government by not examining the facts of the case in detail. The petitioner, a journalist, had sought information related to the tenure and work area of the Director of Animal Husbandry in the state. The information which was sought by the petitioner, included the officer's first appointment order, posting order, all transfer and suspension orders made by the officer, attested copy of his caste certificate, complaints pending against him, among others. The Madhya Pradesh HC set aside the order which rejected petitioner's RTI application and directed the Public Information Commissioner to supply desired information within a period of fifteen days to the petitioner free of cost. The high court also imposed a cost of INR 40,000 on the Chief Information Commissioner for "non-application of mind" and for forcing the petitioner to a long drawn litigation. Compelling Wife To Discontinue Studies Amounts to Mental Cruelty, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court While Granting Divorce to Woman.

Madhya Pradesh HC Fines Chief Information Commissioner

