Laureaus World Sports Awards is an event where sportspersons from all across the world come to witness the mega event. In this case, two of most accomplished sports personalities participated in the event. Argentina’s World Cup winning footballer, Lionel Messi, and Madrid Open Champion, Carlos Alcaraz featured in the event. In a photo that went viral shows two of the most successful world champions – Messi and Alcaraz – shaking hands with each other. Sharing the photo, ATP tour captioned, “From one champion to another.”

Lionel Messi and Carlos Alcaraz Handshake

