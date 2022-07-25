Indian Sports Ministry have urged national Olympic Association to provide immediate accreditation to the coach of Lovlina Borgohain after the Tokyo Olympic medalist claimed mental harassment cases. Earlier, Borgohain took to Twitter to complain against the Boxing Association of India for mentally harassing her by removing her coaches frequently ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Meanwhile, national sports ministry have reacted to the incident and urged IOA to issue accreditation to the boxer's coaches.

Check the tweet:

We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain. https://t.co/6GhD72cvY4 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 25, 2022

