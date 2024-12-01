The craze for cricket in Nepal is not unknown and there was a massive turnout as fans gathered in large numbers to watch the Nepal Premier League 2024 opener at the TU University Ground in Kirtipur on November 30. A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media which claims that that a group of fans, unable to enter the stadium, had to climb up walls to get inside and watch the NPL 2024 opener between Biratnagar Kings and Janakpur Bolts. There was in fact, a massive crowd rush which even led to many fans, with tickets not being able to enter the stadium for the NPL 2024 opener. The Nepal Premier League 2024, in a post, urged those fans to apply for refunds. Shikhar Dhawan Greeted With Loud 'Gabbar' Chants From Fans As Ex-India Cricketer Attends Nepal Premier League 2024 Opener in Kirtipur, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Claims Fans Climbed Walls to Watch NPL 2024 Opener

Some fans were seen climbing walls to enter the stadium, while others created a rush at the entry point. We kindly request all cricket-loving fans to stay patient and prioritize safety - Unfortunately, there are reports of some injuries during the incident. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tfNjDhf2Yz — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 30, 2024

