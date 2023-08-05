The Archer World Championships 2023 saw history being written as India’s Ojas Deotale became the first ever Indian male archer to win gold medal in the competition. The athlete achieved it in style as he scored 150 points in final.

First Indian Male Archer to Win Gold Medal

