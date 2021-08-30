Deepak Hooda made his way back to Jaipur Pink Panthers while Telegu Titans acquired the services of Surender Singh. Vishal Bhardwaj joined the Puneri Paltan side in the Pro Kabaddi League Auctions 2021.

See tweets here:

Sometimes it's okay to not be careful about what you 'Vish' for. Just ask @PuneriPaltan. 😉 Vishal Bhardwaj goes to Pune for 60 lacs.#vivoPKLPlayerAuction — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)