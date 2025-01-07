Kobe Bryant, though passed away five years ago still has a massive impact on athletes around the world. The NBA legend’s name came in the post-event interview during the WWE Raw debut on Netflix as superstar Roman Reigns wore famous ‘Kobe 9’ shoes during his match against solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns won the Tribal Chief title. In the post-match interview, the star was questioned about his ‘Kobe 9’ shoe he wore during the match. Star wrestler mentioned that although he is a Michael Jordan and Nike fan, being in Los Angeles, it was obvious to use Kobe shoes. He further mentioned the mamba mentality and impact of Kobe Bryant on the game. watch the video below. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, January 6: Roman Reigns Beats Solo Sikoa to Claim Ula Fala; Undertaker Returns, Rhea Ripley Wins Women’s World Championship and Other Exciting Events at Monday Night Raw on Netflix Debut.

Roman Reigns Acknowledges Kobe Bryant During WWE Raw Debut on Netflix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

