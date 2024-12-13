Andrei Filatov, the President of the Chess Federation of Russia who is also a FIDE honorary member has accused Ding Liren of deliberately losing the D Gukesh in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final. Gukesh defeated Liren by 7.5:6.5 to become the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion. Andrei Filatov has asked FIDE to start an investigation into this matter. "The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans", said Andrei Filatov. Gukesh became the 18th world champion and second from India after Vishwanathan Anand.

Andrei Filatov Accuses Ding Liren

