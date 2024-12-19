The Kho Kho World Cup 2025, which is the inaugural edition of the competition, is scheduled to take place from January 13-19, next year at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Noida Indoor Stadium at Delhi, a press release by Kho Kho Federation of India stated. According to KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be the brand ambassador of the competition. India to Face Pakistan in Opening Match of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 13, Salman Khan to Be Brand Ambassador of Inaugural Competition.

Salman Khan to be Brand Ambassador of Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Latest Video of KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal announcing SALMAN KHAN as brand ambassador of Kho Kho World Cup!♥️ Look at the Crowd Reaction, People love Salman sir. #SalmanKhan #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/0Ke49YA7yR — The BALLU™💫 (@SalmansLegend) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)