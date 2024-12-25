Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers for the Christmas Day Games 2024. Ahead of the mega match-up star guard Stephen Curry was in an interview with ESPN where he was asked about his ‘retirement plan’. Curry, known for his explosive gameplay acknowledged the fact that ‘the end is near’ and is looking to enjoy the games at the moment. Interestingly, Steph’s father – Dell Curry played 16 seasons in the league. Watch the complete interview below. NBA Christmas Day Games 2024: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker Among Questionable Stars For Mega Fixtures.

Stephen Curry Reacts to Retirement Question

.@malika_andrews with Stephen Curry on his 16-year NBA career and how much longer he wants to play professional basketball. pic.twitter.com/s8SDWSHCwm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 24, 2024

