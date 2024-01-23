Jannik Sinner is in blistering form and is yet to drop a set in Australian Open 2024. Rublev failed to capitalize on eight break-point opportunities costing him dearly in the match, wherein Sinner converted two out of seven break-point opportunities to win a tightly contested match. The scoreline reads 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 in favour of Sinner. Sinner will play against Novak Djokovic in the Semis – whom he had defeated twice in the ATP World Tour last month. Novak Djokovic Blows Flying Kiss to Nick Kyrgios During His Quarterfinal Match Against Taylor Fritz at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Janik Sinner Reaches Semifinal of Australian Open 2024

