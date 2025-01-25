Madison Keys defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open 2025 women's singles title. The 29-year-old American tennis star outclassed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5 in what was a pretty intense clash to win her first-ever Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka had won two consecutive Australian Open titles before this year and was eyeing a hat-trick of wins but Madison Keys pulled off one of the most memorable performances of her career to clinch her first Grand Slam title. She also became the first woman since Svetlana Kuznetsova at Roland Garros 2009 to beat both the world no 1 and 2 in a single Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic Booed By Crowd After Injury Forces His Exit from Australian Open 2025 Semifinal, Alexander Zverev Asks Fans to 'Show Some Love' (Watch Video).

Madison Keys Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Win Australian Open 2025

