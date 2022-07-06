Novak Djokovic scripted an epic comeback win at 2022 Wimbledon on Tuesday and booked his 11th Championships semi-final spot. The Serbian, who is eyeing his fourth consecutive title at All England Club, had to go extra mile to defeat youngster Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Following his victory, Djokovic celebrated in a unique style in front spectators, which is being called 'bird celebration.' The defending champion layed on the turf and spread his two hands as if a bird is flying with full swing. Later Djokovic posted the video of his celebration on Twitter with a caption which reads: 'Wings activated 🦅🦅🦅 #Wimbledon "

