Stefanos Tsitsipas started his Australian Open 2024 journey with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs in the first round. Although he avoided a minor threat posed by Bergs, one of his shots has surely emerged as the contender for the shot of the year. After a long rally, Bergs came up to the nets and played a drop shot to a volley from Stefanos Tsitsipas. The ball bounced on his court and was backspinning back to the court of Bergs when Tsitsipas absolutely charged at the nets, made it in time and before the ball touched the ground, burried it to secure the point. Novak Djokovic Applauds Dino Prizmic’s Gritty Performance After Beating Him in Australian Open 2024 First Round (Watch Video).

Stefanos Tsitsipas Secures Sensational Point

